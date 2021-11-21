Mchain (MAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $39,043.13

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $39,043.13 and $45.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005253 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007671 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 75,421,900 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

