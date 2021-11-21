MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) Insider Jim Xenos Sells 6,846,955 Shares

MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) insider Jim Xenos sold 6,846,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26), for a total transaction of A$2,464,903.80 ($1,760,645.57).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Get MedAdvisor alerts:

MedAdvisor Company Profile

MedAdvisor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and delivers software for personal medication management in Australia. It develops and deploys the MedAdvisor, a medication and adherence platform that connects health professionals with patients using mobile and web technologies. MedAdvisor Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for MedAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.