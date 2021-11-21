Megacoin Trading Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 31.9% higher against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $236,393.55 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.90 or 0.00381666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000079 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,743,817 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

