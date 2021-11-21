Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.80.

MRK stock opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

