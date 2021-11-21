Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

NYSE:MRK opened at $80.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

