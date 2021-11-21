MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $49.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.41. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

