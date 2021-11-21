Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.16

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.16 and last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 6100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

