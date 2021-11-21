Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce sales of $113.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $565.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,893 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $65.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

