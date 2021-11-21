MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,700,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,682,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coursera alerts:

COUR opened at $32.53 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Coursera news, insider Anne Tuttle Cappel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $35,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $45,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,702 shares of company stock worth $13,975,376.

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.