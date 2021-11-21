MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 28.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $42.60.

Several research firms have commented on CLSK. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

