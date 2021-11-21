MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 6,441 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.67. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $581.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

