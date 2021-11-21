MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 18,974 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $943.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

