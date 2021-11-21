MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,334,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,005,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,574,147.

PLBY stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

