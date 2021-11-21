Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

MBNKF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.36. 16,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,108. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

