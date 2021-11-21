Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 30.5% in October

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
