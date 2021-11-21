Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Up 30.5% in October

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the October 14th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.69.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

