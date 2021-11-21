Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 97,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,288,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after buying an additional 55,317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,871,000 after buying an additional 5,319,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 19.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,712,000 after buying an additional 696,072 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,119,000 after buying an additional 1,152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $131,840,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Shares of PLAN opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,648 shares of company stock worth $33,341,145 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

