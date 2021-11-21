Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 108,640.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in TTEC were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 891.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,674,000 after purchasing an additional 328,581 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $33,698,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in TTEC during the second quarter valued at $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 69.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after acquiring an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the second quarter valued at $8,971,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $84.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $10,947,662. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

