Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $528,000 Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 94,700.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $10,660,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 1.24. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $147.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

