Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $549,000 Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 92,690.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In related news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,111 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $83,973.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,595 shares of company stock worth $667,878. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.11%.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

