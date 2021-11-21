Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 109,577.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Banner were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth $663,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Banner by 17.8% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $61.16 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

