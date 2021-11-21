Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,591 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 122,728.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanterix by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $488,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,177 shares of company stock worth $1,655,728. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QTRX opened at $46.12 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.