M&F Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:MFBP)

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.
MFBP opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. M&F Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $8.05.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
Read More: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.