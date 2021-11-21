Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 9.2% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $343.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $345.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.27.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

