Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.97) Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.58. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 143,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

