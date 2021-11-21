Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

MIST opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.58. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,980,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 143,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

