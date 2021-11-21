Millennium Management LLC Acquires 484,885 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 168.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484,885 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSPR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 92.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 57.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,919.80%. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

