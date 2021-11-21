Millennium Management LLC Buys 22,025 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.70.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.58 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.