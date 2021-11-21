Millennium Management LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Victory Capital worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

