Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2,264.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,868 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.70.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $1,614,512.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 700,745 shares of company stock valued at $23,725,820. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.