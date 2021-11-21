Millennium Management LLC Sells 660,292 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 65.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

