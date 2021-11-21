MiNK Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:INKT) Quiet Period To End on November 24th

MiNK Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:INKT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 24th. MiNK Therapeutics had issued 3,333,334 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,008 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

INKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ INKT opened at $15.98 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

