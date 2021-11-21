Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 95.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231,254 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

