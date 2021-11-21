Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.15.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 434.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,460 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.78. 15,609,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,306,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.87.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

