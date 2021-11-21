Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 14th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 391,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.48 million, a P/E ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.96. Mogo has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Research analysts forecast that Mogo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 3.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,800,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,488 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Mogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mogo by 33.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 662,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 148.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

