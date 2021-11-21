MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.01 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

In other MoneyGram International news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $110,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

