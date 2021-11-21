Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.67 and a 200-day moving average of $367.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

