Morgan Stanley Buys 649,823 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 111.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after buying an additional 1,100,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

