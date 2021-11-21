Morgan Stanley Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $103.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.29.

AN opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $2,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock valued at $162,595,844 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 70.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after purchasing an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $16,799,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

