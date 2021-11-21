Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD opened at $151.60 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $154.07. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts have commented on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.