Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 800,160 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,625,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHLS opened at $32.89 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

