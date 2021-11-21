Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $30.04 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

