Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

