Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,128 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $294.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $299.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

