Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 46 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 975.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.21 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

