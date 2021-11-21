Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 46 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 975.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,842 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.34 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.21 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,169. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.00.
Illumina Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
