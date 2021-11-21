Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OLO by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after purchasing an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,686,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,307,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $435,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 846,013 shares of company stock worth $24,984,547.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $27.00 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.