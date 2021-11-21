Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $40.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

MOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Movado Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Movado Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Movado Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Movado Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

