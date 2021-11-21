MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €241.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTX. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($275.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €213.57 ($242.69).

ETR MTX opened at €180.85 ($205.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is €201.89. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €177.15 ($201.31) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($255.57). The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 82.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

