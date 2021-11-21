Nano Price Tops $5.54 on Top Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $738.63 million and $28.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.54 or 0.00009300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021122 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.