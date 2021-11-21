National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,510,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,990,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,913,000 after buying an additional 106,198 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,274,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after buying an additional 77,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,382,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,994,000 after buying an additional 282,077 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.36. 1,263,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.40 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

