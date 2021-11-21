National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Short Interest Update

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the October 14th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 921,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,413. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

